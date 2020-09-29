EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Macklin Luckinbill

Eastern View High School

Name: Macklin Luckinbill

Age: 17 senior

Parents: Anne and Gene Luckinbill

Classes: Lab aid for Sports Medicine 1, Advanced Yearbook Design and Honors anatomy; dual enrollment at Germanna Community College—calculus, biology, British literature, health and safety, and government

Honors: 2017 U.S. Naval Academy Summer Stem Program; 2020 USNA Summer Seminar; recipient of E-Squared Ipad for leadership and effort; MVP of the cross country team

Extracurricular: Cross Country captain 11-12 grade, 9th grade student council, winter track, yearbook and National Honor Society vice president

Community involvement: I contribute to the local Maker Fair, volunteer for the Devil’s Den 10-miler, work at Culpeper Country Club and do Christmas Baskets every year.

Hobbies: I enjoy hanging out with my friends and relaxing.

Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year university either Virginia Tech or UVA. I plan to major in Mechanical engineering with a minor in Aerospace engineering.