EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Madisyn Corron

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 16
Parents: Karen & Kenneth Corron Jr.
Classes: English 111 & 112, History 121 & 122, Introduction to Computer, Public Speaking, Applications and Concepts, Pre Calculus 1&2, Psychology 200, Physics, Sports Marketing, Econ and Finance and Foundations of Agriculture
Honors: Honor Roll, Greenhand Degree, Chapter Degree.
Extracurricular: Future Farmers of America Treasurer, Culpeper Travel Soccer, Blue Ridge Animal Hospital intern
Community: Bike Tour, Wreaths Across America, Boom Fitness volunteer, FFA volunteer, Toy Collection for SAFE, E.V.O.L.V.E Center volunteer
Hobbies: Soccer, spending time with friends, playing with my animals.
Ambitions: In the future, I want to attend college and study animal health and behavior, and animal biology. I want to do this to help abused and neglected animals find their forever homes. My hopes are to have my own farm where all animals can live out the rest of their lives without pain or fear.