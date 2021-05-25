 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Madisyn Corron
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Madisyn Corron

Madisyn Corron

Eastern View High School

Sophomore: Age 15

Parents: Karen & Kenneth Corron Jr.

Classes: Introduction to Power, Structural & Tech System, Driver’s Ed/ Health PE 10, World History Advanced Placement, Algebra II Advanced, Chemistry Honors, Child Development, Spanish III, English 10 Honors

Extracurricular: All-A Honor Roll, FFA

Sports: Soccer

Community: Evolve community events, SAFE, FFA, Maker’s Faire volunteer and Agriculture Showcase volunteer

Hobbies: playing soccer, hanging out with my animals and outside.

Ambitions: In my future I want to go to college and study animal health and behavior, and graduate with a bachelor’s degree in animal science and biology. I want to graduate with these degrees because after college I want to help special needs and hospice animals find a forever home and lower the euthanasia rates for these animals in shelters and improve their lives. Or I want to have a farm where all types of special needs animals (farm animals too) could live out the rest of their lives in peace and without pain.

