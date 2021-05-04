 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Maris Teodoro
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Maris Teodoro

Maris Teodoro

Maris Teodoro

Eastern View High School

Sophomore: Age 15

Parents: Margie & Isagani Teodoro

Classes: English 10 Honors, Child Development, Creative Writing, Advanced Placement World History, Algebra II Adv, Dr Ed/Health PE 10, Chemistry H, Spanish II

Honors: All “A” Honor Roll, All A’s Award

Extracurricular: Leo Club, CFAC

Community: Culpeper Library summer volunteer and Culpeper Filipino American Community volunteer

Hobbies: reading, writing poems, listening to music/podcasts, astrology, watch anime, journaling, stargazing, singing

Ambitions: After high school, I hope to attend college, specifically in New York, where I will further my education, possibly as a nursing major. I aspire to help people and to make a positive impact in the lives of others by spreading kindness and hope so that our world can become a little more kind.

