EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Marissa La Venuta

Eastern View High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Stacy and Robert La Venuta

Classes: Mountain View Governor’s School Statistics, MVGS Biology, MVGS Computer Science, MVGS, Humanities, Advanced Placement US History, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics, Sports Medicine and Spanish 4

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Honors: Gold medal and state placement at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America Star Event; Silver medal at FCCLA National Event; Art Show Participant; Honor Roll achiever

Extracurricular: Student Council Association; FCCLA; Chick-fil-A leadership academy; Superintendent Student Advisory Group; Target employee

Sports: Cheer, former cheer captain, competition cheer, softball and track

Community: Christmas Basket, Wreaths Across America, Culpeper Food Pantry, Floyd T. Binns volunteer and Floyd T. Binns Middle School cheer assistant

Hobbies: In my free time, I enjoy hiking and painting. Being with my friends and family is something I enjoy very much.

Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year university, possibly UVA. I plan to major in biology in order to complete my pre-med requisites. I wish to become a pediatric oncologist.