EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Marissa LaVenuta

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Stacy & Robert LaVenuta
Classes: Mountain Vista Governors School Humanities/Government; MVGS Biology 2 Advanced Topics; MVGS Economics Advanced Placement Macro and Micro; MVGS Calculus; Office Aid/LFCC Chemistry; AP Literature; and Dual Enrollment Nursing
Honors: Gold state medal FCCLA Star Events; Silver Medal for FCCLA Nationals; Silver state medal FCCLA Star event; Honorable mention in art show; FCCLA Honors Award; ZAAP Award; EVHS Academic Spotlight; Perfect Attendance; Honor Roll; AP Scholar Award.
Extracurricular: Freshman Class President; Class Council-Sophomore-Senior year; FCCLA Officer; Superintendent Student Advisory Group; Chick Fil-A Leadership Academy; NHS; and Peer Mentor at MVGS
Community: Target employee; Food Bank; Volunteer Cheerleading coach; Floyd T Binns volunteer; and Wreaths Across America
Hobbies: painting, kayaking, paddle-boarding and hiking.
Ambitions: I plan to go to a four year college and then go to medical school or nursing school. I would like to become a pediatric oncologist and eventually work in a children’s hospital. My grandmother was a nurse and she has inspired me to become one.