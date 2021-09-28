EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Markus Luckinbill

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Anne and Gene Luckinbill

Classes: Dual Enrollment/Advanced Placement Calculus 2/3, DE/AP Physics 2, DE/AP Government, DE/AP Computer Science 2, DE English 12, Sports Medicine 1 and Sports Medicine 2

Honors: National Honor Society President, Cross Country Captain, Mountain Vista Governor’s School, Attended VA Boys’ State

Extracurricular: Cross Country, Winter Track, Spring Track, Academic Team

Community: Culpeper Technical Education Center intern, full time summer 2021 and part time during the school year, Culpeper Christmas Basket volunteer

Hobbies: I enjoy spending time with family and friends. Additionally, I enjoy spending my time keeping up with current events and politics. When I am not doing schoolwork or playing sports, I work at the Culpeper Technical Education Center.

Ambitions: I hope to attend the United States Naval Academy. Upon entering the academy, I plan to major in cyber warfare/cybersecurity. After graduating from the Naval Academy, I will commission into the Navy as an officer.