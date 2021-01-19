 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Markus Luckinbill
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Markus Luckinbill

Markus Luckinbill

Eastern View High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Gene and Anne Luckinbill

Classes: Advanced Placement Economics, AP/Dual Enrollment Physics, AP/DE Calculus I, AP/DE Computer Science, AP/DE Humanities 11, Spanish 4, Economics and Personal Finance, DE US History, Honors Anatomy

Honors: Mountain Vista Governor’s School, accepted; STEM camp, U.S. Naval Academy; Superintendent Student Advisory Group; Academic Spotlight

Extracurricular: Student Council, Robotics Club, Culpeper Youth, student council, general council, Robotics Club, Culpeper Youth Group

Sports: Cross Country Captain, Winter and Spring Track, Cross Country

Community: Summer Assistant at Floyd T Binns, Assistant at Maker Fair, Referee for Culpeper Soccer Association, Culpeper Christmas Basket, It’s About Thyme employee

Hobbies: I like spending time with friends and family. Most of my time is spent on schoolwork as my course load requires significant time and energy. When I am not involved in schoolwork or running for cross country conditioning, I am working at It’s About Thyme restaurant.

Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year university, either Virginia Tech or the University of Virginia. After I graduate from college with a mechanical engineering degree and computer science or computer engineering degree, I plan to start a career which encompasses both of my degrees.

