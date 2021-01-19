EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Markus Luckinbill

Eastern View High School
Junior: Age 16
Parents: Gene and Anne Luckinbill
Classes: Advanced Placement Economics, AP/Dual Enrollment Physics, AP/DE Calculus I, AP/DE Computer Science, AP/DE Humanities 11, Spanish 4, Economics and Personal Finance, DE US History, Honors Anatomy
Honors: Mountain Vista Governor’s School, accepted; STEM camp, U.S. Naval Academy; Superintendent Student Advisory Group; Academic Spotlight
Extracurricular: Student Council, Robotics Club, Culpeper Youth, student council, general council, Robotics Club, Culpeper Youth Group
Sports: Cross Country Captain, Winter and Spring Track, Cross Country
Community: Summer Assistant at Floyd T Binns, Assistant at Maker Fair, Referee for Culpeper Soccer Association, Culpeper Christmas Basket, It’s About Thyme employee
Hobbies: I like spending time with friends and family. Most of my time is spent on schoolwork as my course load requires significant time and energy. When I am not involved in schoolwork or running for cross country conditioning, I am working at It’s About Thyme restaurant.