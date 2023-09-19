Eastern View High School
Student: Max Clements
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Elana and James Clements
Classes: Mountain Vista Governor's School Physics: Electricity and Magnetism, MVGS Calculus II/III, MVGS Humanities 12/Government, MVGS Economics, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Spanish IV and Dual Enrollment American Literature
Honors: All District Cross Country; Outstanding Student in English; Outstanding Student in Business; Outstanding Student in History; All A Honor Roll; Microsoft Office Certifications; Red Cross Certified in First Aid and CPR; AP Scholar Award; and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Award
Extracurricular: Co-Founder MVGS Keeping It Reel; Superintendent Student Advisory Group; National Honor Society Treasurer; EVHS Athletic Training Aide; MVGS Ambassador; MVGS Mission Metamorphosis; Bring Change 2 Mind; National Business Leaders of America; MVGS Academic Team and Little Tigers Karate Assistant Instructor
Sports: Varsity Cross Country; Varsity Indoor Track; Varsity Outdoor Track
Community: Cooperative Education Intern at Culpeper Technical Education Center, Culpeper County Library volunteer, Kaleidoscope Art Camp, Culpeper County Parks and Recreation volunteer, Little Tigers Karate Camp volunteer, Culpeper Renaissance volunteer, National Honor Society, EVHS Athletics Concessions, and Devil’s Den 10 Miler.
Hobbies: I love watching movies, cooking and baking, reading, learning about political and economic theory/history and math, running, and spending time with my friends, family, and girlfriend.
Ambitions: I plan on attending a four year university after graduating high school and pursuing a degree in economics or public policy with a minor in data science or a minor/second major in statistics. My top schools are UVA, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Washington and Lee, and George Mason. After obtaining my bachelor’s degree, my dream is to complete a Ph. D. and eventually work for the Federal Reserve as an economist. I’ve also always loved teaching, so I’d love to have a later career as a professor. In addition to my career goals, I also want to become a better cook and travel more, especially to Asia and Europe. I’ve been to Europe a few times, but I’d love to explore the cultures and histories there a bit more, especially Greece and Spain.