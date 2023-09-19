Ambitions: I plan on attending a four year university after graduating high school and pursuing a degree in economics or public policy with a minor in data science or a minor/second major in statistics. My top schools are UVA, Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Washington and Lee, and George Mason. After obtaining my bachelor’s degree, my dream is to complete a Ph. D. and eventually work for the Federal Reserve as an economist. I’ve also always loved teaching, so I’d love to have a later career as a professor. In addition to my career goals, I also want to become a better cook and travel more, especially to Asia and Europe. I’ve been to Europe a few times, but I’d love to explore the cultures and histories there a bit more, especially Greece and Spain.