EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Max Clements

Ambitions: In the future, I would love to study econometrics, economics or applied mathematics and statistics at the University of Chicago, Princeton or UVA. I’ve always enjoyed math, but I recently gained an affinity for data science and economics and realized that my long-time aspirations of becoming an engineer were misinformed. I still enjoy physics, but I’m more interested in applying math to the markets. After having a successful career, I hope to pursue teaching math. Helping others get more adept is one of the most joyful experiences for me; seeing someone I’m helping finally grasp a concept or complete a problem completely on their own makes me feel like I’m making a difference. I would also love to see the world; I’ve been to Europe and the Caribbean several times, but I’d also like to visit South America and Japan to experience the cultures and cuisines there.