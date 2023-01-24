EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Max Clements

Eastern View High School
Student: Max Clements
Junior: Age 16
Parents: James and Elana Clements
Classes: Mountain Vista Governor's School Humanities, MVGS Collegiate Physics, MVGS Collegiate Calculus, MVGS Collegiate Computer Science, Advanced Placement US History, AP Statistics, Sports Medicine I.
Honors: All District Cross Country; Outstanding Student in English; Outstanding Student in Business; Outstanding Student in History; All A Honor Roll; Microsoft Office Certifications; and Red Cross Certified in First Aid and CPR
Extracurricular: Mission Metamorphosis; MVGS Ambassador; Bring Change to Mind
Sports: Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track
Community: Culpeper County Library volunteer; Kaleidoscope Art Camp volunteer; MVGS Ambassador; Bring Change to Mind; Culpeper Renaissance Inc. volunteer
Hobbies: Running; Learning Math; Baking; Spending time with my friends and girlfriend; Reading and if ever possible, SLEEPING!
Ambitions: In the future, I would love to study econometrics, economics or applied mathematics and statistics at the University of Chicago, Princeton or UVA. I’ve always enjoyed math, but I recently gained an affinity for data science and economics and realized that my long-time aspirations of becoming an engineer were misinformed. I still enjoy physics, but I’m more interested in applying math to the markets. After having a successful career, I hope to pursue teaching math. Helping others get more adept is one of the most joyful experiences for me; seeing someone I’m helping finally grasp a concept or complete a problem completely on their own makes me feel like I’m making a difference. I would also love to see the world; I’ve been to Europe and the Caribbean several times, but I’d also like to visit South America and Japan to experience the cultures and cuisines there.