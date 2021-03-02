EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Natalie Castro Martinez

Eastern View High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Auxilliadora & Rene Castro

Classes: GS English 111, GS Psychology, GS US History, GS Precalculus, Intro to Computer Applications, Meteorology, and Spanish 2

Honors: EVHS Cross Country Spirit Award, All A-B Honor Roll, Cross Country Girls Captain, All Area Cross Country runner Top 20

Extracurricular: SCA General Council Member and Choir

Sports: Cross Country

Community: Precious Blood Catholic Church workcamp helping the needy fix and rebuild their homes, Bible Camp at Precious Blood Catholic Church, Culpeper County Library teen volunteer, Precious Blood office volunteer and guitar player for One Voice Choir at church.

Hobbies: I enjoy spending time with my big family of six siblings. I have been playing guitar for five years now and enjoy playing in my free time. I also spend a lot of time helping with events around my church community and going on evening runs.

Ambitions: After graduating from high school and earning my associate’s degree at Germanna Community College, I will further my education at a four-year university. I plant to apply at my top-choice school, VCU, to major in psychology. I have always had a strong passion for discovering the human mind and being able to help others who may be struggling with their mental health.