EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Paige Nicole Rankins

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 18
Parents: Mark & Tina Rankins
Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Psychology; MVGS Government; MVGS Calculus; MVGS Biology II; Advanced Placement Physics I; Dual Enrollment English 12 and DE Spanish
Awards: A & B Honor Roll at Mountain Vista Governor’s School and Eastern View and EVHS Academic Spotlight Sophomore of the Year.
Extracurricular: Envirothon Club at Mountain Vista Governor’s School, Personal and Community Health Club at MVGS, EVHS Junior class officer and National Honor Society secretary.
Sports: EVHS varsity swim team; EVHS lacrosse teams and the year-round club swim team, BASS.
Community: Culpeper County Library, Salvation Army, USDA and Culpeper Baptist Church volunteer; Lifeguard and Water Safety Instructor at Culpeper Rec Club.
Hobbies: hiking, swimming, running, bike rides, being outdoors and playing and watching sports, especially lacrosse.
Ambitions: In college I am interested in studying biophysics, and I would like to pursue a career in orthopaedics. I would specifically want to be a rheumatologist, who studies bones and detects issues involving bones, muscles, or joints.