EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Paige Nicole Rankins
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Paige Nicole Rankins

Paige Nicole Rankins

Paige Nicole Rankins

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 18

Parents: Mark & Tina Rankins

Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Psychology; MVGS Government; MVGS Calculus; MVGS Biology II; Advanced Placement Physics I; Dual Enrollment English 12 and DE Spanish

Awards: A & B Honor Roll at Mountain Vista Governor’s School and Eastern View and EVHS Academic Spotlight Sophomore of the Year.

Extracurricular: Envirothon Club at Mountain Vista Governor’s School, Personal and Community Health Club at MVGS, EVHS Junior class officer and National Honor Society secretary.

Sports: EVHS varsity swim team; EVHS lacrosse teams and the year-round club swim team, BASS.

Community: Culpeper County Library, Salvation Army, USDA and Culpeper Baptist Church volunteer; Lifeguard and Water Safety Instructor at Culpeper Rec Club.

Hobbies: hiking, swimming, running, bike rides, being outdoors and playing and watching sports, especially lacrosse.

Ambitions: In college I am interested in studying biophysics, and I would like to pursue a career in orthopaedics. I would specifically want to be a rheumatologist, who studies bones and detects issues involving bones, muscles, or joints.

