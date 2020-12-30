 Skip to main content
EVHS Academic Spotlight: Ryelee Brown
Ryelee Brown

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Derrick and Courtney Brown

Subjects: Discrete Math, Horticulture, English 12 DE, Honors VA US Government, Advanced Physical Conditioning

Honors: NHS

Extracurricular: NHS, 4-H, FFA, 4-H Honorary Club, Younglife

Community Service: Shop with a cop, Toys for tots, community food drive, Farm Tour, FTB Wrestling Bash

Hobbies: Softball and 4-H

Ambitions: I plan to be a student athlete at Shenandoah University. I’d like to major in Criminology and Criminal justice with a minor in Psychology. While I am at SU I hope to intern with the FBI.

