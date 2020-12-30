EVHS Academic Spotlight: Ryelee Brown

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Derrick and Courtney Brown
Subjects: Discrete Math, Horticulture, English 12 DE, Honors VA US Government, Advanced Physical Conditioning
Honors: NHS
Extracurricular: NHS, 4-H, FFA, 4-H Honorary Club, Younglife
Community Service: Shop with a cop, Toys for tots, community food drive, Farm Tour, FTB Wrestling Bash
Hobbies: Softball and 4-H
Ambitions: I plan to be a student athlete at Shenandoah University. I’d like to major in Criminology and Criminal justice with a minor in Psychology. While I am at SU I hope to intern with the FBI.