EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Sarah Shrader

Eastern View High School
Sophomore: Age 16
Parents: Brian and Kimberly Shrader
Classes: Drivers Ed, Spanish 2, Advanced Placement World History, Troubadours Choir, Chemistry Honors, English 10 Honors, Child Development, and Math Analysis Honors
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Extracurricular: EVHS drama production of Frozen Jr. and Madrigal Feast
Sports: Field Hockey and Lacrosse
Community: Work Camp 2020, church service
Hobbies: Musical Theater, Field Hockey, part-time job
Ambitions: I want to go a good college and major in business and theater.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!