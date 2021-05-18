 Skip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Sarah Shrader
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Sarah Shrader

Eastern View High School

Sophomore: Age 16

Parents: Brian and Kimberly Shrader

Classes: Drivers Ed, Spanish 2, Advanced Placement World History, Troubadours Choir, Chemistry Honors, English 10 Honors, Child Development, and Math Analysis Honors

Extracurricular: EVHS drama production of Frozen Jr. and Madrigal Feast

Sports: Field Hockey and Lacrosse

Community: Work Camp 2020, church service

Hobbies: Musical Theater, Field Hockey, part-time job

Ambitions: I want to go a good college and major in business and theater.

