EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Savanna Veazey

Savanna Veazey

Student: Savanna Veazey

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Brian Veazey and Nancy Figueroa

Classes: Germanna Scholars Biology, GS Government, GS English, Concert Band and Sports Med 2

Honors: JROTC Drill Competition winner, freshman volleyball team captain, French Academic Award, Honor Roll, Deans List at Germanna Community College, Sports Med Academic Award, Academic Honor Roll

Extracurricular: Church Choir, Instrumentalist, EMT in training

Sports: Lacrosse

Community: Church choir, volunteer as an Instrumentalist and Volunteer with the EMT.

Hobbies: Running, music, reading, sports

Ambitions: After completing the Germanna Scholars Program and receiving my Associates degree, I plan on going to a four-year college to get a degree in Biochemistry. I plan to eventually go to medical school. I hope to become a doctor in Emergency Medicine.

