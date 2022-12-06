EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Savanna Veazey

Eastern View
High School
Student: Savanna Veazey
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Brian Veazey and Nancy Figueroa
Classes: Germanna Scholars Biology, GS Government, GS English, Concert Band and Sports Med 2
Honors: JROTC Drill Competition winner, freshman volleyball team captain, French Academic Award, Honor Roll, Deans List at Germanna Community College, Sports Med Academic Award, Academic Honor Roll
Extracurricular: Church Choir, Instrumentalist, EMT in training
Sports: Lacrosse
People are also reading…
Community: Church choir, volunteer as an Instrumentalist and Volunteer with the EMT.
Hobbies: Running, music, reading, sports
Ambitions: After completing the Germanna Scholars Program and receiving my Associates degree, I plan on going to a four-year college to get a degree in Biochemistry. I plan to eventually go to medical school. I hope to become a doctor in Emergency Medicine.