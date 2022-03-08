 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Savanna Veazey

Savanna Veazey

Eastern View High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Brian Veazey & Nancy Figueroa

Classes: Germanna Scholars English, GS Precalculus, GS Psychology, GS US History, Concert Band, Econ and Finance, Sports Med 1 and Physics

Honors: Honor Roll, Germanna Dean’s List

Extracurricular: Concert Band, Tri M, National Honor Society, lacrosse

Community: I sing in the church choir. I also play trumpet, saxophone, and flute for church.

Hobbies: reading, playing music, and lacrosse

Ambitions: After completing the Germanna Scholars Program and receiving my associate’s degree, I plan to attend a four-year college to get a degree in biology. I plan to eventually go to medical school. I hope to become a doctor in emergency medicine.

