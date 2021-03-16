EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Taylor LaFontaine

Eastern View High School
Junior: Age 17
Parents: Cindy and Kris LaFontaine
Classes: MVGS Humanities (Dual Enrollment), Mountain Vista Governor’s School Humanities (DE), MVGS Psychology/Research II (DE), MVGS Statistics (DE), MVGS Biology I: Collegiate Biology (DE), US History (HIS-121, Lord Fairfax Community College), US History (HIS-122, LFCC) (DE), Hiking (PED-147, LFCC), Econ and Finance, Spanish IV, Studio Art II, and Foundations of Yearbook Design
Honors: Selected to attend MVGS, JV Field Hockey Captain, Academic Letter Winner, Culpeper County Art Show Exhibition
Extracurricular: Eastern View’s National Honor Society, Mountain Vista Governor’s School—Junior Mentor
Sports: EV Field Hockey, EV Girl’s Soccer, Culpeper Travel Soccer
Community: Culpeper County Library summer volunteer, The Catholic Diocese of Arlington Workcamp, Certified US Soccer referee, Precious Blood Catholic Church: Easter Basket Distribution, Kinetic Multi-sports Triathlon, Culpeper Methodist Food Bank, EV Booster’s Club Concession Stand, Angel Tree, AGR Santa Breakfast volunteer, AGR Valentine’s Day Dance volunteer
Hobbies: I enjoy going to concerts, playing the guitar, and collecting vinyl records. I also like painting, sketching, and going on hikes.
Ambitions: My goals after high school are to major in biology at a four-year college, attend medical school, and become a physician’s assistant. I would like to use my profession as a way to help those in need and to give back to my community.