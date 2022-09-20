EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Taylor Matricardi

Eastern View High School
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Terese and Ed Matricardi
Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Advanced Placement Calculus, MVGS AP Physics, MVGS AP Government/Humanities, MVGS Economics and Research, Dual Enrollment American Literature, Physical Conditioning/Weight Lifting
Honors: only EVHS student to attain All A’s at Governor’s School, All A Honor Roll, AP Scholar with Distinction
Extracurricular: Boy’s State, Student Council, National Honor Society Treasurer, Superintendent Student Advisory Group
Sports: Captain EVHS Soccer, 750 Mile Club Cross Country Team, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Track, Varsity Cross Country, Comets Travel Soccer, Olympic Development Program Soccer
Community: Acts of Kindness volunteer, U.S. Senate campaigns volunteer, church and after-school volunteer
Hobbies: running and soccer
Ambitions: I hope to attend the University of Virginia, followed by Law School. I hope to use my law degree to facilitate justice, faith and freedom in our community and nation.