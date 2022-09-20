 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Taylor Matricardi

Taylor Matricardi

Eastern View High School

Senior: Age 17

Parents: Terese and Ed Matricardi

Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Advanced Placement Calculus, MVGS AP Physics, MVGS AP Government/Humanities, MVGS Economics and Research, Dual Enrollment American Literature, Physical Conditioning/Weight Lifting

Honors: only EVHS student to attain All A’s at Governor’s School, All A Honor Roll, AP Scholar with Distinction

Extracurricular: Boy’s State, Student Council, National Honor Society Treasurer, Superintendent Student Advisory Group

Sports: Captain EVHS Soccer, 750 Mile Club Cross Country Team, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Track, Varsity Cross Country, Comets Travel Soccer, Olympic Development Program Soccer

Community: Acts of Kindness volunteer, U.S. Senate campaigns volunteer, church and after-school volunteer

Hobbies: running and soccer

Ambitions: I hope to attend the University of Virginia, followed by Law School. I hope to use my law degree to facilitate justice, faith and freedom in our community and nation.

