EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Taylor Matricardi

Eastern View High School
Junior: Age 17
Parents: Ed & Terese Matricardi
Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Advanced Placement Physics, MVGS AP Humanities, MVGS Economics & Research, AP US History, AP Psychology, Spanish 4.
Honors: National Junior Honor Society, Captain EVHS Soccer, 500 Mile Club Cross Country Team, All A Honor Roll
Extracurricular: EVHS Varsity Cross Country, EVHS Varsity Track, EVHS Varsity Soccer, Comets Travel Soccer, Olympic Development Program Soccer.
Community: Acts of Kindness volunteer, U.S. Senate Campaigns volunteer, church volunteer, and various after-school responsibilities
Hobbies: running and soccer
Ambitions: I hope to attend UVA followed by Law School in order to become an attorney. I hope to use my law degree to facilitate Justice, Freedom, Faith and Virtue in our community and our nation.