 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Taylor Matricardi

  • 0
Taylor Matricardi

Taylor Matricardi

Eastern View High School

Junior: Age 17

Parents: Ed & Terese Matricardi

Classes: Mountain Vista Governor’s School Advanced Placement Physics, MVGS AP Humanities, MVGS Economics & Research, AP US History, AP Psychology, Spanish 4.

Honors: National Junior Honor Society, Captain EVHS Soccer, 500 Mile Club Cross Country Team, All A Honor Roll

Extracurricular: EVHS Varsity Cross Country, EVHS Varsity Track, EVHS Varsity Soccer, Comets Travel Soccer, Olympic Development Program Soccer.

Community: Acts of Kindness volunteer, U.S. Senate Campaigns volunteer, church volunteer, and various after-school responsibilities

Hobbies: running and soccer

Ambitions: I hope to attend UVA followed by Law School in order to become an attorney. I hope to use my law degree to facilitate Justice, Freedom, Faith and Virtue in our community and our nation.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians vow to fight for their country

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert