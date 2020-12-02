EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Taylor Walker

Ambitions: After graduating high school, I plan to attend school at the University of Mary Washington to obtain my B.S.N. While at Mary Washington, I intend to travel to third world countries through Smile Train with my plastic surgeon, who did most of my operations for my cleft lip, to assist him in repairing clefts for the less fortunate. After graduation from Mary Washington, I want to go into the Air Force as either a Trauma Nurse, Flight Nurse or Midwife.