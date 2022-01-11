 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Vivian Vesuna

image_67204865.JPG

Eastern View High School

Junior: Age 16

Parents: Darius & Melissa Vesuna

Classes: Studio Art II, Advanced Placement US History, AP English Language, AP Human Geography, AP Environmental Science, Econ and Finance, Spanish IV, Math Analysis Honors

Honors: All A Honor Roll, English academic award, Nutrition and Wellness academic award, Camp Seafarer Award

Extracurricular: EV Varsity Field Hockey, EV Varsity Soccer, LEO Club, Student Council Association Junior Class Council Representative, ESL Student Ambassador

Community: Camp Seafarer SAIL leadership program, Power Pack program volunteer, USDA food drive, Culpeper Renaissance volunteer, Free Clinic Oyster Fest fundraiser volunteer, Wreaths Across America

Hobbies: I enjoy scuba diving, hiking, skiing, listening to music, watching movies/tv shows with my family, and traveling!

Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year university in Virginia after graduating from Eastern View. I am interested in the study of international relations and foreign affairs. My hope is to one day work for an organization whose main principles and values are focused on helping others.

