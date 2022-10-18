EVHS ACADEMIC SPOTLIGHT: Vivian Vesuna

Eastern View High SchoolStudent: Vivian Vesuna
Senior: Age 17
Parents: Darius and Melissa Vesuna
Classes: Advanced Placement Government, AP Statistics, AP Psychology, Dual Enrollment English 111/112, Astronomy, French I, Student Aid
Honors: English Academic Award, AP Scholar Award, Camp Seafarer Award, Field Hockey 2nd Team all Region/District
Extracurricular: EV Varsity Field Hockey captain, EV Varsity Soccer, SCA Executive Council, Student Ambassador, LEO Club, National Honor Society
Community: Camp Seafarer volunteer, Power Pack program volunteer, Free Clinic Fundraiser (Oyster Fest volunteer)
Hobbies: I love scuba diving and skiing! This upcoming summer I’m excited to travel with my family!
Ambitions: I plan to attend a four-year university following my graduation from Eastern View. I’m very interested in International Relations/Foreign Affairs and hope to have the opportunity to travel abroad during my studies in college. I plan to work for an organization whose main focus is helping others worldwide.