EVHS band students stand out in musical competition
Three band students at Eastern View High recently excelled on the state level, and one made musical history at the school.

In a virtual event, the 2021 All-Virginia Band and Orchestra auditions were held and judged by directors from across the state.

EVHS seniors John Rose, Henry Taylor and Sarah Berry were successful with their prepared auditions, reported EVHS Band Director Adam Roach reported to the Star-Exponent.

“John Rose plays trumpet and earned first chair Concert Band. This is the second time John has made the All-State Band,” Roach said.

“Henry Taylor plays tuba and earned first chair Symphonic Band. This makes Henry eligible to audition for All-National Band,” Roach added. “This is the first time in EVHS history that a student has been eligible for the All-National Band.”

Sarah Berry, who plays French horn, earned alternate in the audition.

Roach said Rose and Taylor will participate in the virtual All-Virginia Band event on April 22 to 24.

“These folks have auditioned for a great many events over a number of years,” Roach said. “I suppose you could say that they consistently earn placement in All-District Band as well as other honor bands.”

