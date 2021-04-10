EVHS graduate honored as EMU Athlete of the Week

“When the buzzer sounded ... it was an emotional few minutes. The conversations with Coach Posey, Coach Dickens [E&H coach], my parents and a couple teammates right after the game were special and something I’ll remember forever,” she added.

As the lone senior on a roster where more than half the players were in their first season of college ball, McCombs’ effort and leadership is destined to mold the future of the EMU Women’s Basketball program.

“I knew that my leadership was going to be vital with such a young team,” she said. “I knew that there was going to be a lot of learning. Our short-term goal was obviously to win, but for me, it was also important to help lay a foundation for our new culture for years to come.”

EMU Women’s Basketball Coach Jenny Posey said McCombs has always been a special player, despite injuries that made it a battle for every opportunity to set foot on the court.

“The fact that she was able to consistently overcome that adversity not only made those moments at Emory & Henry truly joyful to be a part of, but also made her the perfect leader for our program this season,” Posey said. “Every single member of our program was made stronger because of Emily’s strength. That’s an impact that doesn’t just last for a game or a season, but for a lifetime.”