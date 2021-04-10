EVHS graduate honored as EMU Athlete of the Week

Since her early days at Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Emily McCombs of Culpeper has been an impact player.
The Eastern View High School graduate played 23 minutes in her first collegiate game in November of 2017, scoring nine points with three assists.
In the years since, her road has been filled with role changes, injuries and—of course—a pandemic.
McCombs was honored as the EMU Royals Athlete of the Week on March 15.
The basketball standout played an ODAC Tournament game on March 4 at Emory & Henry College in the final game of her career. She went out in style, pushing the underdog Royals to a lead in the first quarter before finishing with her first double double at 22 points and 10 rebounds.
It was quite possibly the best of her 76-game career, tying her career high in scoring and setting a record high in rebounding.
McCombs finishes with 571 career points, a respectable number after an injury-hampered junior season and a COVID-shortened five-game senior season.
She averaged career best numbers across the board this winter and tied or broke individual game highs for points, rebounds and steals.
“The Emory & Henry gameday was a rollercoaster of emotion,” McCombs said in a statement. “Going into the fourth quarter it hit me ... that I was 10 minutes from my college career being over. I tried to just really soak in the last few minutes.
“When the buzzer sounded ... it was an emotional few minutes. The conversations with Coach Posey, Coach Dickens [E&H coach], my parents and a couple teammates right after the game were special and something I’ll remember forever,” she added.
As the lone senior on a roster where more than half the players were in their first season of college ball, McCombs’ effort and leadership is destined to mold the future of the EMU Women’s Basketball program.
“I knew that my leadership was going to be vital with such a young team,” she said. “I knew that there was going to be a lot of learning. Our short-term goal was obviously to win, but for me, it was also important to help lay a foundation for our new culture for years to come.”
EMU Women’s Basketball Coach Jenny Posey said McCombs has always been a special player, despite injuries that made it a battle for every opportunity to set foot on the court.
“The fact that she was able to consistently overcome that adversity not only made those moments at Emory & Henry truly joyful to be a part of, but also made her the perfect leader for our program this season,” Posey said. “Every single member of our program was made stronger because of Emily’s strength. That’s an impact that doesn’t just last for a game or a season, but for a lifetime.”
Dealing with COVID-19, McCombs said she learned to appreciate every moment.
“I was just grateful for every practice and game we did get to play,” she said. “Obviously being as competitive as I am, I would much rather have had a normal season with a lot more games. However, I just had to remind myself that there are some teams and programs that weren’t getting to play at all.”
McCombs is an elementary education major who will also graduate with a minor in coaching.
“I am planning to stay involved with basketball in some way,” she said. “I haven’t yet decided whether I want to teach and coach at the high school level and work towards my master’s degree, or try and find a graduate assistant position to stay involved at the college level.”
McCombs expressed gratitude for her parents for their sacrifice and support in her pursuit of playing college basketball, as well as her sister, Makayla for being her biggest fan.
“To my former and current teammates, thank you for the memories on and off the court,” she said. “I challenge future Royals to work every day for basketball season. Lastly, thank you to the EMU faithful that have supported me since day one. I truly missed you in the bleachers this year.”
For more information please visit https://www.emuroyals.com/royalsathlete/2020-21/emilymccombs38.
