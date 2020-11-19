 Skip to main content
EVHS PTO hosts craft fair in high school parking lot
EVHS PTO hosts craft fair in high school parking lot

To raise funds for student activities and extra-curricular events, Eastern View High School’s parent-teacher organization held a craft fair on Nov. 14, traditionally held annually at about the same time.

On Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. businesses in the community welcomed visitors at booths, where customers could buy hand-made wreaths, decorations and other items in the parking lot of the school.

In the photo, EVHS Principal Dr. Felix Addo (right) and Vice Principal Carlos Seward make their selections at Muncy’s Munchies booth, whichhad delicious snacks for both humans and their four-legged friends out for sale.

A Fine Arts Senior Showcase was held not far away the same afternoon on the EVHS Preschool back patio field, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The ticketed event kept numbers in conformity with the school’s COVID-19 mitigation planto prevent overcrowding of visitors at any given time.

