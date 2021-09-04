EVHS seniors glean hope from the sunrise

Members of the Eastern View High School senior class watched the sunrise Friday morning, Sept. 3, from the school parking lot. They shared coffee from Two Sisters and donuts from Knakals to kick off their senior year, parent Katherine Ayers told the Star-Exponent.

Rebecca Kauffman, senior sponsor and advisor for the event, said this was the school’s first Senior Sunrise that she is aware of. “We would like to make it a new tradition!” she said.

A few of the seniors shared their thoughts as they embark on their final year of public school:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This year’s seniors are excited for the start of a new school year. It feels a bit odd because we have missed out on a large chunk of school because of the pandemic, but we’re looking forward to making this a memorable year.” —Fernanda Escudero, Senior Council (pictured)

“I think that all of us seniors are very excited to kick off our final year of high school. All of us have been looking forward to seeing each other and trying to have a normal school year since the pandemic. We are trying to make it a fun, eventful year for each and every one of us.” —Natalie Castro, Senior Council (pictured)