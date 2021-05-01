EVHS student awarded National Honor Society scholarship

Abigail Shrader, a senior at Eastern View High School, was selected from nearly 10,000 applicants as a semifinalist for a National Honor Society Scholarship of $3,200 toward higher education, the society announced in April.

“Abby is so deserving of this scholarship,” said Gennifer Brandes, a social studies teacher and one of the Eastern View NHS advisers. “She is the first finalist for the national scholarship I have had during my time as an adviser. We are so proud of her accomplishments both in and out of NHS!”

At Eastern View, Shrader has exemplified leadership, hard work, and passion. Abby serves as the NHS parliamentarian, is an athlete and an integral member of the field hockey and lacrosse teams, and performs in the school choir and theater productions. She is also a dedicated volunteer in her community, participating in service projects such as Angel Tree, the Socktober sock drive, and various work projects with Precious Blood Catholic Church.

This fall, Shrader plans to attend Clemson, Virginia Tech, or UVA to study biology. After being accepted at all three universities, Shrader has yet to decide which to attend.