EVHS student awarded National Honor Society scholarship

Abigail Shrader, a senior at Eastern View High School, was selected from nearly 10,000 applicants as a semifinalist for a National Honor Society Scholarship of $3,200 toward higher education, the society announced in April.
“Abby is so deserving of this scholarship,” said Gennifer Brandes, a social studies teacher and one of the Eastern View NHS advisers. “She is the first finalist for the national scholarship I have had during my time as an adviser. We are so proud of her accomplishments both in and out of NHS!”
At Eastern View, Shrader has exemplified leadership, hard work, and passion. Abby serves as the NHS parliamentarian, is an athlete and an integral member of the field hockey and lacrosse teams, and performs in the school choir and theater productions. She is also a dedicated volunteer in her community, participating in service projects such as Angel Tree, the Socktober sock drive, and various work projects with Precious Blood Catholic Church.
This fall, Shrader plans to attend Clemson, Virginia Tech, or UVA to study biology. After being accepted at all three universities, Shrader has yet to decide which to attend.
In the 100 years since National Honor Society was founded in 1921, members have been making a difference in their schools and communities, and the scholarship recognizes the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership, and character. This year, Shrader was selected because she represents each of these qualities.
For more information about the NHS, the scholarship, and the 2021 recipients, visit www.nhs.us. If you would like to partner with Eastern View National Honor Society for a community service project, please contact Kaitlyn Conville or Gen Brandes at EasternViewNHS@gmail.com.
Kaitlyn Conville is advisor
for Eastern View High School’s
National Honor Society chapter.