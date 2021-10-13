 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
EVHS student makes up story about weapon brought to school
0 comments
top story

EVHS student makes up story about weapon brought to school

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
EVHS

Eastern View High School in Culpeper

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE

An Eastern View High School student is facing school discipline action and possible law enforcement repercussions after reportedly making up a story Tuesday about someone bringing a weapon to school.

School officials sent out a message about the incident Wednesday morning to parents “in an effort to remain as transparent as possible.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Other students overheard the statement about the weapon and the threat was then reported to school administration.

The sheriff’s office school resource officer on site began an investigation, which has now been concluded, according to the message from EVHS.

“...at no time, was there any immediate danger to any student or staff member. The threat to the school was fabricated by one student and it was spread throughout the student body. The procedures we have in place allowed us to handle the situation. School discipline action along with possible law enforcement action will be taken as appropriate,” the school said. “The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Retailers launch early Black Friday deals

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News