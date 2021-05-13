EVHS students excel at state conference; Family, career and community leadership focus of 75-year-old organization

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the coming school year, Richtarski will serve as a FCCLA representative, traveling to various schools across the state to lead workshops, attend state meetings with the other elected officers, and plan the 2022 Virginia FCCLA State Conference.

At the April conference, Eastern View’s FCCLA chapter was recognized for completing all seven national programs, earning the Virginia FCCLA Gold-Level Outstanding Chapter Award, and receiving the Public Relations State Award. The chapter was also recognized as the largest chapter in the state for the 2020-21 school year.

“The chapter officers set a goal to make this year as ‘normal’ as possible,” said the school’s chapter adviser, Laura Butcher, in a statement. “They wanted to provide as many opportunities as possible for the Eastern View community.

Butcher continued, “The chapter began the year by first purchasing a special affiliation package allowing EVHS to affiliate all FCS students at one flat rate so students did not have an added financial burden at the start of the school year. From there, officers planned at least one in-person activity and one virtual activity via Google Classroom per month. We are so proud of our Cyclones who faced adversity this year with strength and determination.”