EVHS students excel at state conference; Family, career and community leadership focus of 75-year-old organization

Students from Eastern View High School will be advancing to a national competition after participating in a state-level leadership training conference in April. Also, one Eastern View student was elected as a state-wide representative for the 2021-22 school year.
The school’s chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) prepared projects ahead of time that were judged virtually in competitive events designed to show proficiency and achievement in leadership and job-related skills.
Those qualifying for the national competition from the local chapter include the following:
- Chapter Service Project Display, Anna Hansohn, Kendall Richtarski, & Taylor Sain, Gold Medal, 1st place;
- Focus on Children, Abby Kress & Emily Sutphin, Gold Medal, 1st place;
- National Programs in Action, Marissa LaVenuta & Anna Labrie, Silver Medal, 2nd place; and
- Professional Presentation, Alexis Cobbinah, Silver Medal, 1st place.
Jessica Hernandez competed in the state-only Culinary Arts Exhibit Breads Event, earning a Silver Medal, 1st place, and a $2,000 scholarship to the Culinary Insititue of Virginia and a $12,000 scholarship to Sullivan University.
EVHS junior Kendall Richtarski was elected and inducted as the 2021-22 Virginia FCCLA vice president of programs, which required her submitting an application, completing a knowledge of FCCLA test and participating in interviews for the post.
During the coming school year, Richtarski will serve as a FCCLA representative, traveling to various schools across the state to lead workshops, attend state meetings with the other elected officers, and plan the 2022 Virginia FCCLA State Conference.
At the April conference, Eastern View’s FCCLA chapter was recognized for completing all seven national programs, earning the Virginia FCCLA Gold-Level Outstanding Chapter Award, and receiving the Public Relations State Award. The chapter was also recognized as the largest chapter in the state for the 2020-21 school year.
“The chapter officers set a goal to make this year as ‘normal’ as possible,” said the school’s chapter adviser, Laura Butcher, in a statement. “They wanted to provide as many opportunities as possible for the Eastern View community.
Butcher continued, “The chapter began the year by first purchasing a special affiliation package allowing EVHS to affiliate all FCS students at one flat rate so students did not have an added financial burden at the start of the school year. From there, officers planned at least one in-person activity and one virtual activity via Google Classroom per month. We are so proud of our Cyclones who faced adversity this year with strength and determination.”
The top winners in each category will have an opportunity to compete virtually at the 2021 National Leadership Conference, June 27 to July 2 in Nashville, Tenn., against top winners from other state associations.
Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members. It is the only national in-school organization with the family as its central focus. Participation in national programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities.
Founded in 1945 as Future Home Economics (FHA), the organization was renamed Family, Career and Community Leaders of America in 1999. The “FCCLA Rewind” theme at its recent conference celebrated the organization’s 75th anniversary.
FCCLA is a dynamic and effective national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important family, career, and community issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. The organization has more than 182,000 members in over 5,253 chapters, including the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. Since the organization’s founding in 1945, FCCLA has involved more than 10 million youth.