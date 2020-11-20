EVHS students inducted into national organization, recognized for leadership, service

Striving for excellence and community service are hallmarks of the National Honor Society, an organization started in 1921 which has since seen millions of high school students join its ranks since.
Earlier this month 27 new inductees took the Honor Society oath at Eastern View High School, pledging to pursue high standards of scholarship, service, leadership and character.
Selected for their recognized actions and qualities in those areas, the local chapter's faculty council chose students they felt would represent the organization well.
Those students included the following:
Hurieh Abed, Aubrey "Trey" Alexander, Ainsley Ayers, Elizabeth Bates, Alani Bond, Ava Caprarese, Natalie Castro Martinez, Alyssa Corron, Haley Damer, Hailey Dodson, Anna Hansohn, Olivia Haught, Bryce Johnson, Taylor LaFontaine, Marissa La Venuta, Markus Kuckinbill, Brynley Meadows, Kya Peaks, Allyanna Pearson, Jocelyn Perry, Kendall Richtarski, Alexander Romero, Mackenzie Routt, Kaitlyn Scott, Faith Sherbyn, Braden Somerville and Elizabeth Upton.
During a ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11, senior National Honor Society officers Rebekah Smith, Macklin Luckinbill, Paige Rankins, Lauren Kube, Abby Schrader, Elliot Davis, and Jamil Abed introduced the four pillars and the history of the society, highlighting the hard work, dedication, and community service to which the school’s chapter commits throughout the year.
“We are so very proud to recognize these outstanding students of our school and welcome them to our chapter," said Gen Brandes, a chapter adviser and world history and government teacher at EVHS. "We know they will all be wonderful additions in serving our chapter and community.”
The EVHS National Honor Society chapter has been active since the school's opening in 2008. Each year the chapter sponsors several service projects for the school and community, which in the last few years have included the "Sock-tober" sock drive and the Angel Tree holiday charity.
“It feels great to be inducted to NHS because all of my hard work paid off,” said Mackenzie Routt, a junior inductee, after the ceremony. “Now I’m excited to have the opportunity to give back to my community.”
The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest national organizations for high school students. There are chapters in more than 16,000 high schools and, since 1921, millions of students have been selected for membership.
Millions of dollars in scholarships have been awarded to senior members since 1945 by the sponsoring organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
For those in the community who are interested in coordinating with the EVHS chapter of NHS for a service project, or if you need volunteers, email easternviewhs@gmail.com.
