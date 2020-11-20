EVHS students inducted into national organization, recognized for leadership, service

“We are so very proud to recognize these outstanding students of our school and welcome them to our chapter," said Gen Brandes, a chapter adviser and world history and government teacher at EVHS. "We know they will all be wonderful additions in serving our chapter and community.”

The EVHS National Honor Society chapter has been active since the school's opening in 2008. Each year the chapter sponsors several service projects for the school and community, which in the last few years have included the "Sock-tober" sock drive and the Angel Tree holiday charity.

“It feels great to be inducted to NHS because all of my hard work paid off,” said Mackenzie Routt, a junior inductee, after the ceremony. “Now I’m excited to have the opportunity to give back to my community.”

The National Honor Society ranks as one of the oldest national organizations for high school students. There are chapters in more than 16,000 high schools and, since 1921, millions of students have been selected for membership.

Millions of dollars in scholarships have been awarded to senior members since 1945 by the sponsoring organization, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

For those in the community who are interested in coordinating with the EVHS chapter of NHS for a service project, or if you need volunteers, email easternviewhs@gmail.com.

