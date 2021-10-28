EVHS trumpet player makes first chair for regional orchestra

Eastern View High School Band trumpet player Ian Larkin, a 10th grader, recently became the first student from the school to earn placement in the Senior Regional Orchestra.

He not only earned placement but is first chair, according to a band release. SRO auditions were held virtually in September.

Larkin will participate in the SRO event on Friday, Nov. 12 and Saturday, Nov. 13 at E.C. Glass High School in Lynchburg. The orchestra is led by a different guest conductor each year with a variety of repertoire. Membership in the SRO makes Larkin eligible to audition for All-Virginia Orchestra.

The Virginia Band and Orchestra Director’s Association divides the state into districts for assessment. Culpeper County bands are in District XIII. For purposes of the Senior Regional Orchestra, Culpeper is in the South Central Region with 87 other counties.

The Senior Regional Orchestra is open to 9-12th grade band and orchestra students. The November 13 concert at E.C. Glass High School is open to the public.