Eviction and foreclosure are top concerns of ALICE population during pandemic

Eviction or foreclosure is a top concern of households identified as ALICE—an acronym for asset limited, income constrained, employed—during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey conducted by the Rappahannock United Way.

ALICE households have income above the federal poverty level but are still unable to cover the basics of housing, child care, food, transportation, healthcare, and technology. Eighty-four percent of such households that reported difficulty paying housing costs said they fear eviction or foreclosure.

Households above the ALICE threshold with housing cost concerns were significantly less likely to report fear of eviction or foreclosure, the survey found.

The United Way conducted the survey of households in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties between Jan. 25 and Feb. 12. There were more than 1,100 respondents, the organization reported Tuesday.

Though contracting the virus was the biggest concern of the majority of households, those below the ALICE threshold were significantly more likely than those above to say they were concerned about paying housing expenses, child care, paying off debts, providing enough food for the household, reduction of hours and loss of one or more jobs.