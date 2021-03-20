Examining Culpeper's fight with 1918 flu pandemic

The Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-19 upended life in small-town Culpeper, its population less than 2,500 a century ago.
In a poignant example, the Oct. 23, 1918, edition of the Culpeper Exponent reported the death of 22-year-old Madeline May Root, wife of Rodney Root, from pneumonia after an illness of several weeks. Mrs. Root died at the home of her parents in Culpeper, leaving behind a baby boy. Her husband, meanwhile, was located in a military camp on the Western Front, fighting in World War I.
The predecessor of today’s Culpeper Star-Exponent, which merged with the Virginia Star in the 1950s, the Culpeper Exponent archives reveal details of the journey a century ago through a devastating disease by residents which both echo and contrast with our modern experience over the past year navigating a new highly contagious virus.
It is clear from the newspaper’s records that the COVID-19 pandemic, stretching throughout 2020 and into 2021, is not the first time that local communities have experienced great loss due to communicable disease, as well as unprecedented change and economic trials. It’s not the first time Americans showed resilience.
In the early 20th century, schools around Culpeper County closed, people were advised not to gather together and were encouraged to increase ventilation indoors. Many residents got sick in town and in the various farming villages. Dozens died in a relatively short span that began in 1918 as World War I neared its end in Europe, according to the paper’s archives.
Nationwide, 675,000 Americans died from Spanish flu and an incredible 50 million worldwide—a far greater toll than for just a fraction of today’s population, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. At least 16,000 Virginians died, according to Encyclopedia Virginia.
A major difference between the pandemic of today and yesterday, in addition to the greater death toll, was the World War concurrently taking place overseas. This dominated local front-page headlines in 1918 along with letters home from local boys, battle descriptions and deaths on the battlefield—and from influenza.
Life was difficult, but people persevered, attempting to cling to normal routines, social interaction and recreation as much as possible, according to a multi-month investigation of the old archives. This resulting retrospective presents highlights of that local history, abundant with heart-wrenching details of the lives lost—both at home and overseas.
The Exponent ran an editorial from The Washington Times in 1918: “Discourage Fear.” A portion reads, “The world has its troubles that cannot be avoided. But fear is not one. Banish it. Fight and solve your problems without fear.
“Fight influenza, which is not half as serious as our fears make it out to be. Follow the advice of the Heath Department, keep your hands clean, take precautions and be free from fear. Go about your business, live normally.
“Avoid shaking hands with people you don’t know well, but remember that a microbe cannot jump six feet nor two feet nor one foot. A person may have influenza and you cannot get it unless that person sneezes or coughs in your face. You can avoid that.”
Reports of civilian Spanish flu deaths in, around and related to Culpeper may be spotted the newspaper’s inside pages well into 1919 and 1920—“in memoriam” vignettes both sentimental and harsh, many reporting Spanish flu-induced pneumonia as the cause of death in a pandemic that targeted the young.
“LITTLE MARIE REYNOLDS DIES” reported the Dec. 21, 1918, edition of the 12-year-old who died at her home near town after an attack of influenza contracted in October.
The girl was interred in Culpeper's Fairview Cemetery, marking the second death in the family in two months. Marie’s older sister, Eva, also died from influenza. She was 21.
A state Board of Health report documented 29 influenza deaths in Culpeper County in 1918; the 1920 census population for the county was 13,292. The majority of deaths during the influenza pandemic of 1918-19 were not caused by the virus acting alone, according to National Institutes of Health.
Most victims succumbed to bacterial pneumonia after getting infected, like those documented in the Exponent archives. The pneumonia was caused when bacteria normally in the nose and throat invaded the lungs using a pathway created when the virus destroyed cells that line the bronchial tubes and lungs, according to NIH.
In the fall of 1918, news from the northwest region of Culpeper County reported that young resident Milton Latham died “from a severe attack of influenza” at Camp Humphreys, today’s Fort Belvoir. He was 22.
In October, schools in Culpeper were reported closed until further notice after consultation with local doctors. In early November, “... another distressing result of the visitation of the common epidemic” was reported—the death of Rappahannock County’s Dr. George Quisenberry.
The Slate Mills resident died at age 55 of Spanish influenza followed by an attack of acute pneumonia. He was considered one of the county’s finest physicians and citizens, according to the Exponent. Quisenberry’s father, “whom he never saw,” had fought for the Confederacy at the Battle of Petersburg.
William Johnson of Locust Grove, a prominent merchant with the Rapidan firm of Johnson Brothers, died Oct. 24, 1918, at the age of 34. His death occurred within a week, after contracting influenza which developed into pneumonia.
“Some authorities are now saying the germ is spread widely prevalent through the air so that it spreads regardless of human communication,” stated an Exponent editorial from the time. “Yet it is known to spread fastest where people herd together in crowded rooms, cars, factories, etc.
“Wars and pestilence always seem to go together. It will be some time yet before this plague burns itself out. The people must be on their guard against the peril, and every possible safeguard should be used.”
Also in the fall and winter of 1918, Lucian Vaughn of Orange was killed in action in France. William A. Jenkins of the Rapidan area died in France from wounds received in action.
Robert E. Utz of Madison died of wounds, and Madison resident Summerfield Hill of sickness. Lt. Boteler of Remington was killed in action.
John J. Davies returned to his work at Culpeper National Bank last week, the Exponent reported, after a severe attack with influenza.
On Sept. 1, 1918, in The Fairfax Theatre at 249 E. Davis St., Culpeper County's World War I veterans met to organize a post of the American Legion. The meeting was limited to white veterans.
Pvt. Alden Bell offered words of encouragement from the front in a letter home printed on the front page on Oct. 20, 1918.
“Most of France has been a flaming bastion, fringed with fire, and its usually peaceful vineyards the war zone, where the grape is of cannister, and the vintage, death,” the letter read. “But the American soldier sees only victory before many moons shall wax and wane.
“And as he bares his bosom to the front and marches, heartbeat to heartbeat, he keeps step forever to the music of the union, and finds his protection in the flag which loves him. So, Mr. Editor, tell the patriotic people of our country that no less patriotic American soldier bids them, Be of Good Cheer.”
In December 1918, the Exponent reported that eight young ladies arrived in Culpeper from West Hampton College in Richmond. Classes had been suspended one week early for Christmas break owing to an epidemic of the influenza prevailing among teachers and pupils of the school.
The names of Culpeper African-Americans who died in Culpeper in October 1918 were published together in the newspaper, including Bessie Briggs Milliken, Alexander Johnson, McKinley Fields, Charles Ford, James Johnson, Mahaley Johnson, John Henry Lightfoot, Ebenezer Robinson, Alonza Burgher, Alice Brown, Sarah Willis, Robert Lane. James Brown and Shirley Brown, U.S.A., who died in France.
Lucille Duncan, the youngest nurse in New Emergency Hospital, was buried in October in Fairview Cemetery: “Though her life was short it was one of noble service,” the paper reported. “Lucy remained at her post of duty, regardless of self until the dreadful influenza had such a grip on her that she was forced to give up … Lucille had all the qualities that go to make the successful nurse, untiring energy, cheerfulness and patience.”
Charles Hume Farmer died of pneumonia at age 16 at Sunnyside, the home of his parents near Brandy Station, the newspaper reported in October. He was named for his grandfather, the beloved physician, Dr. Charles Edward Hume of Culpeper, from prominent Scots tied to Wedderburn Castle.
A letter received at the Culpeper Exponent in the fall from Everett Reams, serving in France, said that he had been in a 10-day fight recently, was gassed twice, “but got over it alright.”
The paper added, “He expresses his opinion that the war will be over soon and the hope that he will be home by Xmas.”
At home, influenza deaths continued as 1918 ended.
Bivian Dulaney, 25, died in Culpeper after a brief illness of pneumonia following Spanish influenza, Nov. 5's Exponent reported. He had worked in the express office of Southern Railroad in Culpeper and was buried in a family cemetery in Etlan.
John Gordon Thomas, 46, of Culpeper died at his residence on Main Street after a brief illness of pneumonia followed by an attack of influenza, the Nov. 28 paper reported. Interment was in Culpeper Masonic Cemetery.
And around Christmas time, Eva Frances, 20, wife of Howard White, died at a hospital in Washington, D.C., of pneumonia following influenza. She was laid to rest in a church yard in Mitchells, her girlhood home.
“It is one of the mysteries of the Divine that one so young and useful should be cut off so early in life,” read her obituary.
Influenza illness and death continued in Culpeper in 1919, but so did a return to more normal life with the hosting that summer of the horse show, schools gradually reopening and The Fairfax Theatre taking out large ads for Charlie Chaplin’s “Daddy Long Legs” in August.
