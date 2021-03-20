Examining Culpeper's fight with 1918 flu pandemic

“Avoid shaking hands with people you don’t know well, but remember that a microbe cannot jump six feet nor two feet nor one foot. A person may have influenza and you cannot get it unless that person sneezes or coughs in your face. You can avoid that.”

Reports of civilian Spanish flu deaths in, around and related to Culpeper may be spotted the newspaper’s inside pages well into 1919 and 1920—“in memoriam” vignettes both sentimental and harsh, many reporting Spanish flu-induced pneumonia as the cause of death in a pandemic that targeted the young.

“LITTLE MARIE REYNOLDS DIES” reported the Dec. 21, 1918, edition of the 12-year-old who died at her home near town after an attack of influenza contracted in October.

The girl was interred in Culpeper's Fairview Cemetery, marking the second death in the family in two months. Marie’s older sister, Eva, also died from influenza. She was 21.

A state Board of Health report documented 29 influenza deaths in Culpeper County in 1918; the 1920 census population for the county was 13,292. The majority of deaths during the influenza pandemic of 1918-19 were not caused by the virus acting alone, according to National Institutes of Health.