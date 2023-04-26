A.G. Richardson Elementary School fifth-grader Paul “Bubba” Craine feels invested in his own future as a founding member of the “Becoming A Man Club,” now in its second year.

The club started by teachers is all about teaching boys things that they will need in the future to be a better man, the student said.

“It is all about responsibility! Even though this is my second year in BAM, I still struggle to do my best because it is a learning process and takes practice,” Craine said, according to a release from teacher Matt Ortman.

“My favorite lesson we have learned in BAM has been sportsmanship because that is something I want to be better at,” Craine continued.

Ortman reported the club for boys in fourth and fifth grade has continued to expand its reach since forming last year as a complement to Girls on the Run. He leads the group with fellow A.G. Richardson staffers Donald Downs, Wayne Jacques, Patrick Hallett and Nicolas Anderson.

The club focuses on lessons in community service, sportsmanship, respecting women, handling emotions, bullying, dress and classroom etiquette, table manners and hygiene. Male role models from the community are invited in to provide these important lessons, Ortman said.

Hallett said he’s enjoyed helping out with BAM to shape the place where he lives. “These future men are learning vital skills that will help them thrive in our community,” he stated.

Students recently completed a campus cleanup on the grounds at A.G. Richardson, Pearl Sample Elementary and the surrounding area, collecting numerous large sized bags of trash. Luigi’s Italian Restaurant welcomed the club for lunch last week where students practiced ordering skills and table manners.

Presenter Jason Ford with Goodwill Rappahannock said he was impressed with what he saw, according to the release.

“Within the first few minutes, what I was met with still leaves me in awe today,” he said. “After being prompted to introduce themselves, every single student got into a line and walked up to shake my hand and ask me who I was, while stating their name as well. I was lost for words.”

The good work of BAM Club is entirely evident, Ford said.

“The desire to speak to elementary students about community service quickly turned into a feeling of honor,” he said. “To play a small role in the exceptional development of those kids left me feeling joyous and proud to have been a part of their experience.”

The boys will celebrate the completion of the program at an end of the year banquet where they will welcome speakers, family and teachers to thank them and share favorite lessons, according to Ortman’s release. Members will be presented with engraved tie clips or cuff links, sponsored by Able Heating & Air.

Becoming A Man Club is currently looking for additional sponsors to continue to provide resources and unique opportunities for its students. The club provides each student with hygiene products, a lunch field trip and the end of the year banquet in addition to weekly meetings.