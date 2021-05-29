Executive Order 79 lifts most COVID requirements, though a few remain

As of midnight Thursday night, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 79 went into effect, which relaxes most restrictions that had been in place due to COVID-19.

People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask and remain physically distanced in most settings. Individuals who are fully vaccinated may remove their mask in most settings, said a news release Friday from April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

CDC continues to recommend universal masking—regardless of vaccination status—in schools, child care settings, health care settings, homeless shelters and correctional facilities, Achter said.

“The only mask mandate that remains in effect with Executive Order 79 pertains to K-12 schools,” the release stated. “Masks must be worn by all students, faculty, staff, and visitors (regardless of vaccination status) in public and private K-12 indoor school settings. This mandate includes activities beyond education, such as voters, attendees at performances and all those who enter school property.