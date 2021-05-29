Executive Order 79 lifts most COVID requirements, though a few remain

As of midnight Thursday night, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 79 went into effect, which relaxes most restrictions that had been in place due to COVID-19.
People who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear a mask and remain physically distanced in most settings. Individuals who are fully vaccinated may remove their mask in most settings, said a news release Friday from April Achter, population health coordinator for the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
CDC continues to recommend universal masking—regardless of vaccination status—in schools, child care settings, health care settings, homeless shelters and correctional facilities, Achter said.
“The only mask mandate that remains in effect with Executive Order 79 pertains to K-12 schools,” the release stated. “Masks must be worn by all students, faculty, staff, and visitors (regardless of vaccination status) in public and private K-12 indoor school settings. This mandate includes activities beyond education, such as voters, attendees at performances and all those who enter school property.
“For outdoor K-12 school settings, while outside on school property, students, teachers, staff, and visitors may remove their masks if fully vaccinated, and individuals who are not fully vaccinated may remove them outside if they can maintain at least six feet distance,” Achter said.
Regardless of vaccination status, a federal mandate requires everyone to continue to wear a mask while using public transportation. Mask recommendations and requirements will continue to be posted and updated on the VDH mask page.
According to Achter, “Although capacity limits, distancing and other business requirements are fully lifted when EO 79 goes into effect, the Virginia Department of Health continues to encourage businesses and other establishments to follow VDH/CDC recommendations and best practices for masking, distancing, handwashing, cleaning, symptom screening, ventilation etc.”