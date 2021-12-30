EXPLAINER: Why are so many flights being canceled?

COULD THE AIRLINES HAVE DONE ANYTHING TO PREVENT THIS?

Omicron was a shock to the system and its speed broadsided just about everyone, airlines included.

“This is kind of an extreme circumstance,” said Hetzel, the operations expert at Cirium.

Some airlines were hit harder than others simply because of where they tend to operate. Southwest and American had lower geographic exposure to the areas of the U.S. where weather was awful, and less of its staff is based in areas where COVID-19 cases are surging, said Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth.

Labor groups, however, say more could have been done, like offering extra pay to flight attendants during the holiday earlier on. The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, which represents 50,000 workers at 17 airlines including United, Alaska, Frontier and Spirit, said Delta started offering on Christmas Eve but should have done it sooner. The union that represents American's flight attendants said it probably helped that the airline recalled staffers who were on leave. In a November memo, the chief operating officer at American noted that nearly 1,800 flight attendants returned from leave in November, and 800 would return in December, along with 600 new hires.