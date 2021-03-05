EXPLAINER: Why Ethiopia's deadly Tigray crisis is growing

ARE PEOPLE STARVING TO DEATH?

Yes, according to local officials, though it’s not clear how many. While humanitarian aid to Tigray has increased in recent weeks, aid workers have said it is far from enough and some 80% of the region remains unreachable.

In the starkest warning yet, the Ethiopian Red Cross last month said if humanitarian access didn’t improve, thousands of people would be starving to death in a month, and tens of thousands in two months.

Ethiopia’s government on Wednesday said it had distributed food aid to some 3.8 million people, and it again asserted that humanitarian organizations now have unfettered access to Tigray.

But humanitarian workers say the reality is far different, citing obstacles from authorities and the insecurity. An access map published this week by the U.N. humanitarian agency showed much of Tigray inaccessible beyond major roads and cities.

The fighting, which is ongoing in parts of Tigray, erupted on the brink of harvest in the largely agricultural region and sent an untold number of people fleeing their homes. Witnesses have described widespread looting by Eritrean soldiers as well as the burning of crops, while forces from the neighboring Amhara region have reportedly occupied large parts of Tigray.