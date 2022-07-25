Explicit materials, divisive content resolutions raise ire among Orange parents, students

ORANGE—Dozens of parents and students filed into the meeting room at Taylor Education Administration Complex for the July 18 Orange County School Board meeting, the third such occurrence in as many meetings.

This time, they wore all black clothing to signify solidarity in their opposition of School Board member Chelsea Quintern’s drafted resolutions. “Sexually explicit materials” and “divisive content” resolutions, both proposed by the District 4 member, have been a source of contention at school board meetings since the two items surfaced in April.

The “divisive content” resolution was approved at the board’s May 9 meeting, much to the dismay of the majority in attendance, while the “sexually explicit materials” resolution has remained postponed for further discussion and consideration for approval.

The resolutions continue to incite indignation during public comment periods. At the board’s July 18 meeting, just under an hour of public comment was comprised of 15 Orange County Public Schools’ parents and students objecting to the resolutions, while two Orange County residents spoke in its favor.

At its May 9 meeting, the school board voted 3-2 to pass the revised “divisive content” resolution with District 2 School Board chair Sherrie Page and District 3 School Board member Mike Jones opposing the resolution.

The resolution states “the Orange County School Board declares that Critical Race Theory and inherently divisive concepts shall not be part of its training program, curriculum, nor materials in Orange County Public Schools.”

The postponed “sexually explicit materials” resolution is based on senate bill 656, signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin April 6. The bill gives parents the ability to review “sexually explicit content” being taught in elementary and middle school curriculums.

However, Quintern’s drafted resolution adds that “the Orange County School Board declares that students shall not be subjected, but not limited, to curriculum, materials, and discussions relating to sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other sexually explicit subject without explicit consent from their parent(s)” and also requires Orange County Public Schools “to notify parents of healthcare services and involvement in critical decisions affecting students’ physical, mental and emotional well-being; including, but not limited to self-identification.”

If passed, Quintern’s resolution suggests it would require Orange County Public Schools to notify parents of their child’s sexual orientation, potentially outing students of the LGBTQ community with or without consent.

The students and parents who spoke at the recent public hearing urged the board to void the approved “divisive content” resolution and discard the postponed “sexually explicit materials” resolution. The crowd in opposition conveyed a clear message—that they will not back down until the board follows through on this appeal.

“We consistently have crowds here and it will not end until both resolutions are gone,” said OCPS parent Alan Daniel.

Many who spoke out felt some members of the board were acting on their personal political bias while ignoring the concerns of their constituents.

“At the May 9 school board meeting, I and dozens of others implored you to vote ‘no’ on these two vaguely worded resolutions,” said Orange County resident Ellen Wessell.

“After an avalanche of protest against adopting either of these divisive, destructive resolutions, you voted 3-2 to approve the so-called ‘divisive content’ resolution and postpone action on the parental notification statement.”

Following Wessell’s remarks, some students took the podium to reiterate an overarching concern from previous meetings—that the resolution could threaten the safety of students of the LGBTQ community if they are outed to their families against their will.

“As students, we are more connected to what is occurring at our school and in homes than most adults and parents,” said OCHS student Liberty Chavez. “The fear of homelessness and abuse of what may turn their lives upside down if there are subjected to being outed is real.”

Meanwhile, some spoke out against the already approved “divisive content” resolution.

“By passing the ‘divisive content’ resolution, you are telling students that race and our racialized history does not matter, and if you are a person of color then your experiences are not as important as a white person,” said OCPS parent Kim Hoosier. “How can we, as a community, stand by and allow this level of prejudice and discrimination to happen?”

The 15 individuals who spoke in protest were followed by Unionville residents Bobby and Teri Pace, who commended Quintern for her efforts in creating the resolutions and thanked the board members who voted in favor of her “divisive content” resolution.

“I want to commend those of you who sit up there and take this abuse time after time after time with your heart and your soul and your efforts going into this. I think you’ve done a wonderful job,” said Bobby Pace. “I think there’s a lot of misinterpretation and a lot of misunderstanding among people in this room as to what the intent and what these resolutions are actually saying.”

Teri Pace has voiced her support for the resolutions in the previous three meetings, saying that any sexually explicit materials in the school could confuse the students’ sexuality and distract from academics. She also advocated the “divisive content” resolution.

“Life is a challenge for everybody. It doesn’t matter what color you are,” she said. “That’s what’s so great about America—that we need to meet our challenges and do be better because of them and not to make an excuse.”