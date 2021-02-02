Expounding upon claim Culpeper was last in Va. to integrate public schools

“Following the ruling that Virginia’s Massive Resistance plan was unconstitutional several counties including Prince Edward, Warren and the city of Charlottesville, but not Culpeper chose to close its entire school system rather than segregate,” Nelson said. “The legal battles ensued and five years later (1964), if they had not already reopened, they were forced to do so. I am going to speculate that Culpeper was playing a ‘wait and see’ game. They did not begin desegregating the schools until 1963, this did not make them the last to do so, but certainly among the last. Where it gets confusing is that the county implemented a gradual desegregation system beginning with the lower grades.”