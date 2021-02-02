Expounding upon claim Culpeper was last in Va. to integrate public schools

The Star-Exponent recently received a question about the origin of a published statement that Culpeper was the last county in Virginia to integrate its public schools.
Like much of history, the answer is nuanced.
In a recent article about the naming of Lake Pelham, the statement was used to establish context for the timeframe in the 1960s when the Culpeper reservoir was named for a Confederate officer from Alabama. This was also within the Civil Rights Movement.
The statement that Culpeper County was the last to racially integrate its schools was based on research by historian Zann Nelson that found Culpeper County was among the last in the state of Virginia to fully desegregate its public schools. This fact is also based on first-hand accounts shared with the Star-Exponent from students who lived through integration in Culpeper County.
It was not until the 1967-68 school year that Culpeper County Schools were fully desegregated when the George Washington Carver Regional High School graduated a handful of Black students before it officially closed, according to Nelson.
“Was Culpeper alone as the last to begin the process? Probably not,” she wrote in correspondence to the Star-Exponent. “Was Culpeper the last to fully desegregate? Maybe. The more important questions are why was the leadership intent on resisting for five years and how well was the process of desegregation implemented?”
The question of whether or not Culpeper was the last county in the Commonwealth to desegregate is not easy to answer, she said.
“Following the ruling that Virginia’s Massive Resistance plan was unconstitutional several counties including Prince Edward, Warren and the city of Charlottesville, but not Culpeper chose to close its entire school system rather than segregate,” Nelson said. “The legal battles ensued and five years later (1964), if they had not already reopened, they were forced to do so. I am going to speculate that Culpeper was playing a ‘wait and see’ game. They did not begin desegregating the schools until 1963, this did not make them the last to do so, but certainly among the last. Where it gets confusing is that the county implemented a gradual desegregation system beginning with the lower grades.”
Elementary schools were integrated first in Culpeper, followed by secondary grades, an apparent methodical approach perhaps intended to ease citizens into the new mixed model. This process stretched into 1968.
The U.S. Supreme Court case in 1954 ruled school segregation was unconstitutional in the landmark case, Brown V. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas.
For more context on Culpeper’s place in the state’s school desegregation timeframe, it was in 1964 that the Supreme Court ordered Prince Edward County Schools reopened and the Civil Rights Act passed.
Also in 1964, public schools opened to Native Americans, according to a timeline by Old Dominion University Libraries, “Desegregation of Virginia Education,” or DOVE history preservation project at https://www.odu.edu/library/special-collections/dove.
By 1968, all public colleges were admitting both black and white students. Private colleges would follow. In 1969, the Court ended state tuition grants—costing taxpayers $20 million—to children attending segregation academies, according to DOVE project.
In 1970 Gov. Linwood Holton, a Republican, voluntarily enrolled his children into previously all-black schools in Richmond. Busing for racial balance also began in 1970, according to DOVE project.
