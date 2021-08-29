Express lane traffic rebounding after pandemic dropoff

COVID-19 has taken a toll on Transurban, the Australia-based company that operates the Interstate 95 express lanes and other toll roads across the globe.

Traffic on all of Transurban’s toll roads dropped 15 percent compared with fiscal year 2019, the company reported in its fiscal 2021 report earlier this month.

Traffic dropped 22.2 percent on the toll lanes for I-95, interstates 395 and 495 and in Chesapeake, with revenue down by 48.1 percent compared with fiscal 2019.

The toll giant added that the future depends on “government responses and overall economic conditions,” but also sounded positive as work continues on seven projects and there is a “pipeline of opportunities” because of its “resilient business model and balance sheet.”

The rebound in traffic also is something Transurban noted, with the figures in its report showing average daily traffic approaching the 2020 first quarter numbers, most of which was before the pandemic lockdowns and the ensuing plunge in traffic.

The report states U.S. toll road traffic increased “in line with [the] vaccine roll-out” and that toll prices have “escalated as congestion on adjacent general-purpose lanes has increased.”