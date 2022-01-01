Express lanes extension behind schedule

It looks like the Interstate 95 express lanes extension work zone will stick around longer than planned, and soil is the sticking point.
Transurban, the Interstate 95 express lanes operator, and Branch–Flatiron Joint Venture are handling the $595 million extension project under the Virginia Department of Transportation’s oversight.
The 29-mile stretch of revamped HOV lanes opened in December 2014 as electronically tolled lanes, from State Route 610 in Stafford County north to the Beltway.
Problems were identified at the Stafford merge area, which resulted in a two-mile extension of the lanes to the south.
Work started on an additional 10-mile extension in 2019. The new section running through Stafford was slated to open in October.
But Transurban and the joint venture contractor landed in arbitration over a dispute that “hinges on whether geologic soil conditions have impacted the BFJV’s ability to construct the project on schedule,” VDOT said in a statement.
VDOT said it has “requested a recovery schedule from Transurban to better define the extent of the project delay.”
VDOT added that it was informed in early December “that the outcome of the initial arbitration hearing held in October 2021 was that the BFJV is entitled to an adjustment of the price and the time provided in its contract with Transurban as a result of the soil conditions encountered on the site.”
A second arbitration hearing is expected to be held in January to resolve the level of relief to which the BFJV is entitled.
VDOT said Transurban and the BFJV have agreed to abide by the outcome without further litigation.
Transurban said in a statement that all involved are working through the issues while construction continues.
“Our partnership with VDOT and BFJV remains strong as work on the project continues to progress,” Transurban said.
Transurban said that while the project is behind the scheduled Oct. 1 opening of the extension, “we know how critical this project is to the commonwealth and the region and we are collectively determined to deliver these safer, faster and more reliable travel choices.”
“This is a geotechnical condition, not an environmental concern,” Transurban said.
The Australian-based company added in its statement that such megaprojects are complex, and the arbitration process is “typical with these kinds of geotechnical challenges.” Transurban added that it “has a strong track record of working with our partners, contractors and communities to navigate project challenges and identify innovative solutions.”
Transurban operates toll lanes elsewhere in Virginia and around the globe, and is set to build new electronic toll lanes in Maryland.
VDOT said it is working with Transurban and the contractor to make sure “the project is delivered safely and built to contract standards.”
Plenty of work has been completed so far on the project.
Transurban added that the project is more than 53 percent complete, with more than 900,000 work hours logged and more than 750,000 cubic yards of earth has been moved.