Express lanes extension behind schedule

It looks like the Interstate 95 express lanes extension work zone will stick around longer than planned, and soil is the sticking point.

Transurban, the Interstate 95 express lanes operator, and Branch–Flatiron Joint Venture are handling the $595 million extension project under the Virginia Department of Transportation’s oversight.

The 29-mile stretch of revamped HOV lanes opened in December 2014 as electronically tolled lanes, from State Route 610 in Stafford County north to the Beltway.

Problems were identified at the Stafford merge area, which resulted in a two-mile extension of the lanes to the south.

Work started on an additional 10-mile extension in 2019. The new section running through Stafford was slated to open in October.

But Transurban and the joint venture contractor landed in arbitration over a dispute that “hinges on whether geologic soil conditions have impacted the BFJV’s ability to construct the project on schedule,” VDOT said in a statement.

VDOT said it has “requested a recovery schedule from Transurban to better define the extent of the project delay.”