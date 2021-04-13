Extension asks farmers, homeowners to look out for spotted lanternfly

Agriculture professionals are on the lookout for a notable insect proven to be detrimental to fruit crops and harmful to homeowner landscapes.

According to Virginia Cooperative Extension, spotted lanternfly—Lycorma delicatula—has been confirmed in the following Virginia counties: Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William, Shenandoah, Warren, and the city of Winchester. This insect feeds on grapes, peaches, hops, apples, and on many forest trees.

Spotted lanternfly does not chew leaves (as in the case of Japanese beetles) but is instead a phloem feeder (drinking the sugar rich fluids of the plant).

Nymphs, the immature stage, have a wide host range of at least 70 plant species. The adults are commonly found on tree of heaven, Ailanthus altissima, as well as showing a fondness for grapes in late summer and fall.

This insect has the potential to be a serious pest of agriculture and home landscapes. Nymphs are expected to be active mid-April in Virginia, with mature adults seen by at least the end of June.