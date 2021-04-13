 Skip to main content
Extension asks farmers, homeowners to look out for spotted lanternfly
Agriculture professionals are on the lookout for a notable insect proven to be detrimental to fruit crops and harmful to homeowner landscapes.

According to Virginia Cooperative Extension, spotted lanternfly—Lycorma delicatula—has been confirmed in the following Virginia counties: Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William, Shenandoah, Warren, and the city of Winchester. This insect feeds on grapes, peaches, hops, apples, and on many forest trees.

Spotted lanternfly does not chew leaves (as in the case of Japanese beetles) but is instead a phloem feeder (drinking the sugar rich fluids of the plant).

Nymphs, the immature stage, have a wide host range of at least 70 plant species. The adults are commonly found on tree of heaven, Ailanthus altissima, as well as showing a fondness for grapes in late summer and fall.

This insect has the potential to be a serious pest of agriculture and home landscapes. Nymphs are expected to be active mid-April in Virginia, with mature adults seen by at least the end of June.

The nymphs and adults produce large quantities of sugary secretions called honey dew. Black sooty mold may grow on this honey dew, which can cover branches, trunks, and may drip onto any man-made objects under the trees. Severe wilting may also be seen in heavily infested plants.

The Culpeper Extension office asks that farmers and homeowners be on the look-out for this insect in and around Culpeper County. Please report any sightings to the Culpeper office, (540) 727-3435 or by email at ashappling@vt.edu.

