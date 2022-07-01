F’burg National Military Park sites open, clean-up continues after damaging storm

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park continued to clean up, make repairs, and remove downed trees on Friday, more than a week after damaging thunderstorms that passed through the area on Wednesday, June 22.

The quick-moving storm dumped nearly an inch and a half of rain in just minutes and winds were measured at 60 mph, with gusts to 85 mph very likely in some areas according to a park release. Downbursts associated with the storm resulted in many downed trees and limbs and widespread power outages.

At the park, several of the large trees around the Fredericksburg visitor center planted by the Civilian Conservation Corps in the 1930s fell. Numerous trees and branches were downed throughout the National Cemetery, the trails around the Sunken Road, and all along Lee Drive, some blocking the road.

Park maintenance crews have since cleared roads, the visitor center parking lot, entrance road, and walkways. All park sites have reopened, including the Visitor Center, National Cemetery, and Lee Drive.

Even with the park sites and roads fully open, many downed trees and limbs will remain along the roadsides within the park and along park hiking trails. Larger trees and limbs require equipment and crews beyond the park’s capability, the release stated.

Contractors, along with funding, are being lined up to process remaining storm damage.

Residual damage from a January snowstorm not yet been removed by contractors has compounded the challenge, park officials said. The damage also interferes with regular maintenance of roadside and trail vegetation.

“We are working as quickly as possible to resolve the numerous challenges caused by the storm damage. We appreciate the patience of our neighbors and visitors as we work on processing downed trees and limbs and restoring normal maintenance operations,” the release stated. “Please use caution when driving and hiking throughout the park, especially along the hiking trails.”