Faced with contaminated well, family connecting to town water

A local family has secured approval to connect their home to town water and sewer, bypassing a contaminated well on site.

At its Dec. 6 meeting, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to allow the Olmstead family access to a municipal connection after the well at their new home was found to be unusable.

“Everything went well,” homeowner Marika Olmstead told the Star-Exponent.

“I worked with (Director of Environmental Services) Paul Howard who helped me to get the letter I needed to get the extension so that I could get the (town) water to my address,” said Olmstead.

“My experience with the (town) and county has been lovely. Everyone in public works, environmental services, etc. gave me very good info and it was just a matter of process.”

Olmstead sent a letter to the Public Works committee on the matter back in October. She said her family bought the home at 12215 Sperryville Pike with a well on the premises. After closing on the property, however, the Olmsteads learned that well repairs had not been made, in spite of an agreement made with the previous owners.

An inspection of the well discovered the water was contaminated with coliform bacteria making it unfit for human consumption.

While not always deadly to humans, coliform bacteria has been known to make people sick especially in children and the elderly, according to the CDC. Symptoms of exposure it include upset stomach, vomiting, fever or diarrhea.

Olmstead noted in her letter to the county that two plumbing companies also confirmed iron and acidity levels in the water. It is eating away at copper piping in the copper coil in the family’s water heater.

“The cost to fix our well and bring it to standard and treat our water would be greater than the cost to hook up to (town) water,” said Olmstead stated in the letter.

The family will now be able to hook up their home to a waterline near the property owned by the town of Culpeper not far from Lake Culpeper, the town reservoir that serves at the primary source of drinking water in town. The waterline is connected to a town water storage tank on Saint Jameson Road.

The tank was installed prior to 2012 when the town of Culpeper and the county revised its inter-jurisdictional water and sewer agreement to expand municipal water and sewer services to areas in the town environs. The Olmstead home, though just outside of town, is served through the agreement as it is located in a county water and sewer service area.

According to Olmstead, town officials contacted her after the county board’s decision and are planning to hook up water and sewer services to her home by the end of January, at the latest.