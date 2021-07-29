Facing retention crisis, town to give premium pay to employees

One in four Town of Culpeper workers are leaving the 180-person local government, Human Resources Director Mary Brunner told the Finance Committee on Wednesday.
Amid a worsening labor crisis nationwide and in an effort to get and retain local employees, especially at the police department, the town is proposing a “premium pay” end-of-year bonus worth $2-$3,000 per staff member.
Personnel of the police department, which has seen 18 employees come and go in the past 18 months, will receive a slightly higher bonus.
Federal American Rescue Act dollars will cover the $400,000 proposal adopted by the committee going to full a Town Council vote in August. The town recently received the first of two $9.8 million payments through the latest federal pandemic bailout. The other half will be received next year.
Localities may use the money on personnel costs, including retention bonuses as is being proposed here.
The whole labor market has changed, Brunner said, “A turnover tsunami—we are feeling that here.”
Since the start of 2020, the town has experienced 25 percent turnover, and in doing so has lost institutional knowledge, she said. The town has given hiring bonuses, Brunner added, “But what have we done to keep people here and have them stay here?”
Vice Mayor Billy Yowell said adopting the premium pay is really needed.
“We have a lot of good employees and we need to retain them,” he said.
In the past 18 months, the town lost 45 employees for various reasons. Turnover was highest at the police department as is being seen nationwide.
Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins, in attendance at the Council committee meeting, said on a phone interview Thursday folks left for a variety of reasons—career change, burnout, retirement, or deciding the job was not for them.
“Every individual is a different reason,” the chief said. “We hired a kid today who spent 10 years in Arlington, but lives here. In the past few months, two from Fairfax, two from Warrenton … they just look at things very different now, the commute.”
2021 will be one of the deadliest years for law enforcement personnel in terms of officer deaths, Jenkins added.
“You add criminal justice reform to that—we’ve just come off of COVID, mental health issues, drug addiction—what is being asked of these officers is more than when I started in 1977,” he said. “It’s a very different profession and folks are making career changes.”
Every department around has a tremendous amount of openings, the police chief said. The premium pay should help, he added. For some it will be an incentive to stay until the end of year.
“But more importantly for our folks it’s a continued sign that the community supports them,” Jenkins said.
In other news from Wednesday’s meeting, Town Clerk Ashley Clatterbuck reported a doubling in grave sales in Fairview Cemetery for the fiscal year.
More than 90 plots sold or transferred in the past 11 months, according to a town report. She said public works was developing a new section in the cemetery along Sperryville Pike that will add 900 graves sites.
Another 175 spaces will be available once the old caretaker’s house is demolished.
The committee also accepted another $318,000 in COVID-19 Small Business Recovery Assistance through a federal block grant. Of that, $18,000 will cover grant administration through the Community Investment Collaborative.
Approximately 30 eligible Culpeper businesses can apply for up to $10,000 in rent or mortgage relief through the grant.
Finally, the committee approved a license agreement with The Pier restaurant at the end of East Davis Street enabling use of an adjoining sidewalk for outdoor dining.
