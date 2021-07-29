Facing retention crisis, town to give premium pay to employees

Vice Mayor Billy Yowell said adopting the premium pay is really needed.

“We have a lot of good employees and we need to retain them,” he said.

In the past 18 months, the town lost 45 employees for various reasons. Turnover was highest at the police department as is being seen nationwide.

Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins, in attendance at the Council committee meeting, said on a phone interview Thursday folks left for a variety of reasons—career change, burnout, retirement, or deciding the job was not for them.

“Every individual is a different reason,” the chief said. “We hired a kid today who spent 10 years in Arlington, but lives here. In the past few months, two from Fairfax, two from Warrenton … they just look at things very different now, the commute.”

2021 will be one of the deadliest years for law enforcement personnel in terms of officer deaths, Jenkins added.

“You add criminal justice reform to that—we’ve just come off of COVID, mental health issues, drug addiction—what is being asked of these officers is more than when I started in 1977,” he said. “It’s a very different profession and folks are making career changes.”