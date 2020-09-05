Fact-checker: Ad hitting Freitas on health care is true

On Facebook on June 1, 2018, Freitas wrote: “As your next U.S. Senator, I will lead the fight to repeal Obamacare full-stop,” PolitiFact said.

Responding to the TV ad, the Freitas campaign emailed supporters Friday to request more donations.

“Even the DCCC knows that Abigail Spanberger is on the ropes. We’ve made incredible progress so far—so much so that now the DCCC has moved up their attacks against Nick by multiple weeks,” it told backers. “... we’re about to get slammed with a slew of fake news attacks and lies. We’re now in the fight of our lives to push back against these attacks.”

Among the six marquee issues he tackles on his campaign website, Freitas does not include health care.

For Republicans, a big issue has been how they would create a free-market health-care system yet provide affordable insurance coverage for Americans’ pre-existing conditions.

For years, they’ve sought to abolish the Affordable Care Act. But they also have pledged to safeguard long-term coverage for pre-existing conditions.