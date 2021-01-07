Facts & Faith Fridays: Dr. Fauci and vaccine discussion in virtual VDH event

Dr. Anthony Fauci will speak about equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine from 2:45 to 4:30 p.m. this Friday, January 8, 2021 in a virtual event co-sponsored by the Governor’s Office, Virginia Department of Health, Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center and faith leaders from the “Facts & Faith Fridays” group.

Fauci, a medical doctor and director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will join Dr. Robert Winn with the Massey Center, State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver and other address myths and provide the latest facts about it the vaccine, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted communities of color, and there is a lot of misinformation being spread about the vaccine and COVID-19, the release stated.

Governor Ralph Northam, a medical doctor, will provide opening remarks along with Winn, Virginia Chief Diversity Officer Janice Underwood, Sable K. (Nelson) Dyer, Acting Director, Office of Health Equity at Virginia Department of Health, The Rev. F. Todd Gray, Pastor, Fifth Street Baptist Church and Rudene Mercer Haynes, Partner, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP; advisor to Facts & Faith Fridays. There will also be panel discussion.