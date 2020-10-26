Faircloth, former head of Germanna Foundation, dies at home in Culpeper

“I like them because they have kind of a spooky look to them especially on a moonlit night during the winter,” Faircloth standing on a promenade toward the house, told the school children. “It’s kind of hauntingly beautiful.”

A history lover, Faircloth questioned whether Jamestown--the first permanent English settlement in America in 1607--represented the beginning of American civilization.

“If by ‘American civilization,’ we mean the unique culture that flourished on this continent because the ‘little guy’ could possess his own piece of land and make it prosper, then maybe a new look at when this truly began in our history would be instructive,” Faircloth said during his 2006 lectures on the national significance of the Germanna colonies.

He argued that the American culture’s cradle is Germanna, based on the actions of Spotswood, who established two colonies of German immigrants near the Rapidan River despite opposition from Virginia’s “first families.” The Virginia colony’s governor, who took his orders from the crown, changed the way that land was granted to settlers, according to Faircloth.