Faircloth, former head of Germanna Foundation, dies at home in Culpeper

A well-versed local colonial historian who was active in civic life and had an artistic flair about him died unexpectedly last week.
Thomas “Thom” Wallace Faircloth, former president of The Germanna Foundation, was found deceased on Saturday in his home in Culpeper. He was 75.
“He loved Culpeper and his friends there,” said Faircloth’s sister, Sara.
Faircloth was manager at the Culpeper Downtown Farmer’s Market. When he didn’t show up this past weekend, law enforcement conducted the welfare check. Faircloth’s sister said he had various serious health problems, but likely died in his sleep.
Faircloth leaves behind two sons, Tom and Robert, both of Florida and two grandchildren. Also surviving him is a brother, John, of Kentucky.
“He was a staunch Democrat who worked tirelessly in his community to get out the vote and convince people we deserved better and could do better,” Sara Faircloth said. “I was delighted to find out from a friend of his that he had voted early in Virginia He would have demanded to be sent back just long enough to vote had that not already been taken care of.”
He was a familiar face around election time in recent years as a poll worker. Faircloth worked the Culpeper Library precinct for the primary election in June.
Thom Faircloth was born and raised in Miami, Florida. He studied history at the University of Miami. Professionally, Faircloth was past choral director for barbershop groups in North Carolina and Virginia.
He moved to the area in the early 2000s to lead the Germanna Foundation, a nonprofit history group in Locust Grove dedicated to exploring the colonial frontier via the historic 1714 Fort Germanna site in eastern Orange County. The Foundation also owns Salubria, the 18th century manor house that is Culpeper County’s oldest residence.
Faircloth lived in a cottage on the Salubria grounds during his time leading the historic foundation. In 2008, he gave a tour to local school children, as covered in the Star-Exponent.
“Standing on a stone mounting block, Faircloth captivated his youthful audience with details about Salubria—a two-story mansion nestled between towering old trees on 20 acres … Donning a navy blue cap with the words “Germanna Descendant” across the front, Faircloth recited Salubria dates and facts from memory,” former reporter Rhonda Simmons wrote.
The home’s original owner, the Rev. John Thompson built the Georgian-style home during the mid 1740s for his wife, Lady Butler Brayne Spotswood Thompson, the widow of Virginia’s first Lt. Gov. Alexander Spotswood. Several old walnut, catalpa, oak and maple trees surround the mansion.
“I like them because they have kind of a spooky look to them especially on a moonlit night during the winter,” Faircloth standing on a promenade toward the house, told the school children. “It’s kind of hauntingly beautiful.”
A history lover, Faircloth questioned whether Jamestown--the first permanent English settlement in America in 1607--represented the beginning of American civilization.
“If by ‘American civilization,’ we mean the unique culture that flourished on this continent because the ‘little guy’ could possess his own piece of land and make it prosper, then maybe a new look at when this truly began in our history would be instructive,” Faircloth said during his 2006 lectures on the national significance of the Germanna colonies.
He argued that the American culture’s cradle is Germanna, based on the actions of Spotswood, who established two colonies of German immigrants near the Rapidan River despite opposition from Virginia’s “first families.” The Virginia colony’s governor, who took his orders from the crown, changed the way that land was granted to settlers, according to Faircloth.
Spotswood, the namesake of Spotsylvania County, populated what was then frontier territory with German immigrants, using government-backed money to secure the land. His settling colonists on small farm plots, which began in 1714, was farsighted and controversial, the foundation president said.
“He established the ability for the yeoman farmer to prosper in this area,” Faircloth said. “American civilization began at Germanna.”
Faircloth was a descendant of Nicholas Yeager, who, with his wife and two children, was a member of Spotswood’s second group of German settlers.
Found & Sons is handling funeral arrangements, which were incomplete at this time.
Star-Exponent staff reporter Clint Schemmer contributed to this story.
