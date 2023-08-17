Culpeper Town Council recently approved a measure to increase the number of indigent that can be interred at Fairview Cemetery.

At its regular meeting on Aug. 8, the council voted unanimously to increase the number of indigent interments from four people per calendar year to 12.

According to information provided by the town, grave spaces are provided at the cemetery at no charge for qualifying persons based on income. The revised policy included a switch from casket burials to cremations.

People who qualify as indigent or poor are determined by Culpeper Human Services. Some whose families have a plot in a local church while others have no such option. The town’s policy was crafted with help from Human Services and the expansion came from a request by the same body.

According to Human Services Executive Director Lisa Peacock, there has been a drastic increase in the number of requests for cemetery assistance. Peacock said Human Services honored more than 12 requests for burial in Fairview Cemetery just in the first six months of the year.

The department has been able to accommodate those in need through a partnership with Found and Son Funeral Chapels & Cremation Service and Clore-English Funeral Home.

Both local funeral homes offer time and services to assist with the burial or cremation of indigent peoples. In spite of that, the costs of such services, including digging and filling graves, have begun to increase. The change in policy allows Human Service to keep costs down while accommodating more requests.

“With the increase in costs for burials versus cremations, and the limited space available in the cemetery, we agreed with the Town Administration that it would be prudent to change the policy to only permit cremations to provide more burial plot space in the cemetery as eventually there will be a space limitation if we don’t take this course of action now,” said Peacock.

Culpeper Human Services uses money donated from the community for these interments, “We would be happy to accept donations for cremations, internment and are so appreciative to the Town of Culpeper for making sure medically needy people are treated with dignity and respect by being provided with a final resting place,” said Peacock.

Fairview Cemetery, also known as Citizen’s Cemetery and Antioch Cemetery, is located at 822 Sperryville Pink in Culpeper.