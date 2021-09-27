 Skip to main content
Fall Festival returns to Remington Oct. 9
Fall Festival returns to Remington Oct. 9

southwings-flight-credit-Bri-West_0718-rappahannock-station-remington.jpg (copy)

Aerial view of Remington.

 PHOTO BY BRI WEST

The 39th Annual Remington Fall Festival returns, following a pandemic hiatus, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9.

The program on Main Street in the small-town in Fauquier will include more than five hours of live entertainment featuring a special guest, Nashville recording artist Holly Constant. There will be myriad food options for lunch as well as sweet treats like funnel cakes and kettle corn for dessert.

The Remington Fall Festival Planning Committee is made up of volunteers interested in the betterment and economic development of the Town of Remington.

See RemingtonFallFestival on Facebook.

